The Rock 结婚了！与老婆海边深吻 甜晒婚纱照

巨石强森（Dwayne Johnson）和女友Lauren Hashian结婚了！两人从2007年开始交往，虽然都没有正式结婚，但相继迎接两位宝贝女儿Jasmine和Tiana。他如今在美国时间8月18日，在社交网站宣布喜讯，两人在夏威夷终于结婚了！
照片中，巨石强森身穿全白西装，女友则是身穿典雅纯白长婚纱，两人露出大大微笑，双手紧牵，看起来非常幸福。他配图PO文写道：“我们愿意。”并标注日期和地点“2019年8月18日，夏威夷”，两人交往长达12年，终于正式成为夫妻，不少名人好友都纷纷献上祝福。
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Happy Mama’s Day to my incredible woman @laurenhashianofficial who’s the anchor of our blessed family. I always say, if you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being. As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love. These little nuggets have a real shot. Daddy’s bringing the tequila home so get ready cuz we gonna make some more babies tonight 😉🥃 HMDB x
View this post on Instagram
My lil’ queens, Tia & Jazzy made my birthday. Good reminder for me of what’s really important in life and why I work the way I do. Only thing missing was my other daughter Simone, but two outta three of a good thing ain’t ever bad so I’ll take it. These two baked me an apple cake with sprinkles and three candles for the amount of hours I’m going to sleep in 2019. #gratefulSOB #RaiseMyGirlsStrong 💪🏾🌺 #DaddysGottaGoToWork
资料来源：新浪娱乐