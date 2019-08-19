主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment The Rock 结婚了！与老婆海边深吻 甜晒婚纱照
The Rock 结婚了！与老婆海边深吻 甜晒婚纱照

巨石强森（Dwayne Johnson）和女友Lauren Hashian结婚了！两人从2007年开始交往，虽然都没有正式结婚，但相继迎接两位宝贝女儿Jasmine和Tiana。他如今在美国时间8月18日，在社交网站宣布喜讯，两人在夏威夷终于结婚了！

照片中，巨石强森身穿全白西装，女友则是身穿典雅纯白长婚纱，两人露出大大微笑，双手紧牵，看起来非常幸福。他配图PO文写道：“我们愿意。”并标注日期和地点“2019年8月18日，夏威夷”，两人交往长达12年，终于正式成为夫妻，不少名人好友都纷纷献上祝福。

 

资料来源：新浪娱乐

