The Rock 结婚了！与老婆海边深吻 甜晒婚纱照

Happy Mama’s Day to my incredible woman @laurenhashianofficial who’s the anchor of our blessed family. I always say, if you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being. As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love. These little nuggets have a real shot. Daddy’s bringing the tequila home so get ready cuz we gonna make some more babies tonight 😉🥃 HMDB x