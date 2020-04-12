主页 Home 视频 One TVSo Drama Morning Kaki [SO DRAMA] #海鲜大比拼
by Sean 祥祥
written by Sean 祥祥
#MorningKaki [SO DRAMA] : 行管令期间, 大家都变厨神了! Morning Kaki大展身手, 来场海鲜大比拼~ 你会颁冠军给谁?
 
1号参赛者 : OneFM Angeline
2号参赛者 : One FM Ding丁
3号参赛者 : oneFM Nicholas
4号参赛者 : Lucas Ham
 
#music #entertainment #SoDrama #海鲜大比拼 #DudukRumah #齐心抗疫 #stopcovid19 #新冠肺炎 #StayHome
佛系更新影片版主 | 更多影片前往Youtube频道 One TV !

