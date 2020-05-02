Kobe遗孀发文纪念女儿 GIGI 14岁生辰：想念你的一切

5月2日是科比（Kobe Bryant）二女儿Gianna Bryant 14岁生日，今年1月份她与科比一同在直升机事故中丧命。科比遗孀瓦妮莎凌晨更新社交圈，隔空为爱女送上生日祝福：“我每天都很想念你，你永远是我灵魂的一部分。Gigi，我好爱你”。
Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️
科比大女儿也晒出姐妹拥抱的照片祝福妹妹：“我知道你总是和爸爸一起从天堂对我们微笑，我爱你”。
另外，Kobe遗孀瓦妮莎也在社交圈鼓励大家带上“Gigi Bryant❤️Mambacita”红色手环以视纪念Gigi生日。
Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita (We are in the process of making this bracelet available for proceeds to benefit our Mamba and Mambacita foundation. I will update you with a post when we have them available for purchase).