Kobe遗孀发文纪念女儿 GIGI 14岁生辰：想念你的一切

5月2日是科比（Kobe Bryant）二女儿Gianna Bryant 14岁生日，今年1月份她与科比一同在直升机事故中丧命。科比遗孀瓦妮莎凌晨更新社交圈，隔空为爱女送上生日祝福：“我每天都很想念你，你永远是我灵魂的一部分。Gigi，我好爱你”。

科比大女儿也晒出姐妹拥抱的照片祝福妹妹：“我知道你总是和爸爸一起从天堂对我们微笑，我爱你”。

View this post on Instagram

Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! ❤️ I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy.I LOVE YOU. 👼

A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) on

另外，Kobe遗孀瓦妮莎也在社交圈鼓励大家带上“Gigi Bryant❤️Mambacita”红色手环以视纪念Gigi生日。

 

