Kobe罹难后妻子Vanessa首发文“无法用言语形容痛苦”，感谢外界支持，承诺照顾其他受害家庭

NBA传奇巨星Kobe Bryant及女儿Gianna意外骤逝后，让许多人相当担心其妻子Vanessa的情况。湖人队老板及总管也曾在第一时间赶赴他家，希望陪伴及支持其亲友们度过艰难的时刻。Kobe妻子Vanessa今天终于打破沉默在其IG收发文，感谢外界给予的支持与关爱。
Vanessa Bryant首先将其IG的大头贴照更换成Kobe及女儿Gigi的照片，之后发表一段声明感谢外界的支持。她在文中写道：“我和我的女儿想要感谢外界在这个艰难的时刻，给予的支持与关爱。谢谢你们地祈祷，我们非常需要……无法用言语形容我们现在的痛苦。然而，知道Kobe和Gigi受到大家喜爱，我感到相当欣慰。”
她说：“几乎难以想象从此生命中少了他们，我们将依靠什么生活。但我们仍然努力地为了Kobe和Gigi 努力，因为他俩时刻照亮着我们。” 她也在文中承诺，将照顾其他在这场意外中受到影响的家庭。
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️