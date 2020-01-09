Justin Bieber 自曝患莱姆病！精神、皮肤、大脑都受影响！

Advertisement



Justin Bieber 在2015年推出专辑后，一度取消巡迴演唱会，整整休养了4年，直到日前才释出新曲《Yummy》，没想到他日前在Instagram突然投出震撼弹，原来他这段时间一直在和莱姆病（Lyme disease）对抗！

Justin Bieber表示这段时间以来，很多人一直说他看起来很糟糕、一副有吸毒的样子，但大家都不知道他其实罹患了莱姆病，并引发慢性单核白血球增多症（chronic mononucleosis），精神、皮肤、大脑机能到整体健康都有受到影响。

Advertisement



Justin Bieber透露未来会有关患病的心路历程影片上传到个人的YouTube频道，网友们也能因此了解他对抗病魔的过程，他坦言这几年的确非常难熬，毕竟这是一个不治之症，但幸好最后有获得很妥善的治疗，目前病情都在掌控中。

Justin Bieber IG全文：

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

新闻摘自：ettoday

照片摘自网络