Jay Park赴美当翻译 遭美国拳手扇耳光

昨日，韩国朴宰范（Jay Park）与被称为“韩国僵尸”的职业自由搏击运动员郑赞盛一起前往UFC格斗比赛现场，为其当翻译，竟遭遇美国拳手布莱恩·奥尔特加（Brian Ortega）暴行，被其扇耳光。
昨日，ESPN记者Ariel Helwanl在推特公开了这一消息，表示是：“亲口听朴宰范所说的事实。”
Park told me Ortega went up to him while Korean Zombie went to the bathroom and asked if he was Jay Park. Park said yes and, according to Park, Ortega slapped open palm slapped him.
据Ariel Helwanl记者叙述，郑赞盛去厕所的间隙，Ortega向朴宰范询问道：“你是Jay Park吗？”随后朴宰范回答道：“是的”，随即便遭到Ortega用手掌乱扇耳光。之后郑赞盛与Ortega在人群中再次发生冲突，推测是因为Ortega和朴宰范之间的事情。
Dana White confirma que Brian Ortega fue retirado de la arena por una disputa con Korean Zombie en la sección de peleadores de la arena. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/rtOM04mBBB
另外据悉身为郑赞盛所属社AOMG代表的朴宰范曾与郑赞盛一起与Ariel Helwanl记者进行了采访，并在采访中担任翻译。当时郑赞盛说道：“Ortega见了我就逃跑”，之后Ortega曾威胁道，如果见到郑赞盛及朴宰范就打他们。而与朴宰范通行的“韩国僵尸”郑赞盛也在 ig po文替好友抱不平。
Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you fucking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate. Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you fucking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your fucking face will be bloody. Now, your fucking face stays in my mind and I will fuck you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.
截止目前，所幸朴宰范并没有受伤，但该名美国拳手还没有向朴宰范公开道歉，也没有给出一个合理的解释，这让许多粉丝都无法接受，希望这件事能够早日得到妥善解决。
新闻摘自：新浪娱乐
照片摘自网络