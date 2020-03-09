主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment Jay Park赴美当翻译 遭美国拳手扇耳光
Jay Park赴美当翻译 遭美国拳手扇耳光
昨日，韩国朴宰范（Jay Park）与被称为“韩国僵尸”的职业自由搏击运动员郑赞盛一起前往UFC格斗比赛现场，为其当翻译，竟遭遇美国拳手布莱恩·奥尔特加（Brian Ortega）暴行，被其扇耳光。

昨日，ESPN记者Ariel Helwanl在推特公开了这一消息，表示是：“亲口听朴宰范所说的事实。”

据Ariel Helwanl记者叙述，郑赞盛去厕所的间隙，Ortega向朴宰范询问道：“你是Jay Park吗？”随后朴宰范回答道：“是的”，随即便遭到Ortega用手掌乱扇耳光。之后郑赞盛与Ortega在人群中再次发生冲突，推测是因为Ortega和朴宰范之间的事情。

另外据悉身为郑赞盛所属社AOMG代表的朴宰范曾与郑赞盛一起与Ariel Helwanl记者进行了采访，并在采访中担任翻译。当时郑赞盛说道：“Ortega见了我就逃跑”，之后Ortega曾威胁道，如果见到郑赞盛及朴宰范就打他们。而与朴宰范通行的“韩国僵尸”郑赞盛也在 ig po文替好友抱不平。

View this post on Instagram

 

Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you fucking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate. Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you fucking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your fucking face will be bloody. Now, your fucking face stays in my mind and I will fuck you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.

A post shared by 정찬성 (@koreanzombiemma) on

截止目前，所幸朴宰范并没有受伤，但该名美国拳手还没有向朴宰范公开道歉，也没有给出一个合理的解释，这让许多粉丝都无法接受，希望这件事能够早日得到妥善解决。

 

新闻摘自：新浪娱乐

照片摘自网络

