View this post on Instagram

GABBY 一歲生日快樂!❤️❤️happy birthday my dear princess!! Mommy and daddy will always love you and cherish you until you have some else to love you 😌😌 #birthdaygirl #youaresoblessed #你個名有啲難串 #其實我都唔係好識串 #大家唔介意可以稱呼佢GABBY #下次要改個簡單啲嘅英文名