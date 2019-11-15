DC超级英雄新片《黑亚当Black Adam》2021年定档！Dwayne Johnson艺术海报曝光

DC超级英雄新片、巨石强森主演的《黑亚当》宣布定档，将于2021年12月22日北美上映！
(为概念艺术定档海报，Jim Lee和Bosslogic创作)
Dwayne Johnson今天在自己的Instagram上无预警地发布了电影《Black Adam》的第一张海报，照片中，反派英雄的服饰和Shazam也没有太多差异，唯眼神中闪烁出的诡异绿光以及整体黑暗许多的色调，明显透露出一丝令人不祥的恶意。
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
他在贴文底下写道：“和许多小孩一样，我长大时也曾梦想成为一名超级英雄；拥有超能力，为正义的事而战。当时，我最喜欢的英雄就是超人，然而我发现我与他有些不同；我非常叛逆，也不喜欢遵循世俗的常规——我喜欢以我的方式行事。”
从WWE 职业摔角界成功跨界到好莱坞，现在已经是年年都有电影上映的47岁肌肉巨星巨石强森（Dwayne Johnson）已经拍摄过各式各样动作、喜剧片，至今尚未实现他加入超级英雄电影宇宙的梦想，原因就在于他早在5 年就与DC谈妥要加盟演出超级反派黑亚当（ Black Adam），现在这部被延宕多年的角色电影，终于因为《沙赞！ 》（Shazam）的成功有了更多的新进度。
强森饰演黑亚当在DC 漫画中与沙赞是知名的对手组合，也拥有沙赞巫师的魔法，胸口同样有闪电的男人。但黑亚当在沙赞单人电影《雷霆沙赞！Shazam! 》中没有正式现身(模糊出现在了沙赞巫师的解说和演示中，作为“心术不正”的反面教材，但未正经露面)，这次终于要在电影宇宙直接solo出道了。
《黑亚当》是DC 漫画中一个性格复杂的角色，出生于埃及的他原本被沙赞巫师选中，成为拥有超能力的强大埃及王子，但强大的能量和权力腐蚀了他，让他黑化成为了黑亚当。企图消除所有巫师的黑亚当最终被沙赞巫师打败而封印千年，直到来到现代之时却被希瓦纳博士发现并再度解除封印，让黑亚当再度成为了当代沙赞和正义联盟的威胁，巨石强森《黑亚当》角色电影预计在2020 明年春天开机拍摄。
《雷霆沙赞》曾曝光一支未出现在电影正片中的删减片段，其中在沙赞家族坐上永恒之岩王座，发现多了个座位，暗示续集或许会有黑亚当的出现。
资料来源：juksy、新浪娱乐