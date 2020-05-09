主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment Ariana Grande认爱了！新歌MV与男友相拥晒恩爱
by Celine
written by Celine
美国小天后Ariana Grande和Justin Bieber近日合作演唱新歌《Stuck With U》。在MV中亚莉安娜的新男友Dalton Gomez首次露脸，大方的晒恩爱，认爱了！

《Stuck With U》是一首公益歌曲，在音源公开后将同步募款，所有的收益将娟作教育基金和奖学金，为资助受新冠肺炎疫情影响生活的小孩。这支MV募集了许多粉丝在家隔离的画面，有些人自己跳舞画画、有些人和宠物腻在一起、有些人和家人待在一起、有些人与爱人相拥。

MV中可见Justin Bieber和老婆Hailey Bieber的恩爱画面，包括他们一起运动、散步、拥抱、亲吻。而Ariana Grande抱住了一个男人，在对方怀里撒娇，还抬头送上一吻，恋爱的甜蜜模样，也算公开了恋情。

 

新闻来源：ETtoday

 

 

