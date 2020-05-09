Ariana Grande认爱了！新歌MV与男友相拥晒恩爱

View this post on Instagram

New edit up right now for the video. Needed to fix something. Can you find the difference and see who is new? Thank you for all the love and support for @arianagrande and I on #stuckwithu. Proceeds are helping @1strcf . Thanks @sb_projects @alfredoflores @rorykramer @scooterbraun @freddywexler @gianstone @skylerstonestreet @iamwhitphillips