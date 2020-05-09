Ariana Grande认爱了！新歌MV与男友相拥晒恩爱

美国小天后Ariana Grande和Justin Bieber近日合作演唱新歌《Stuck With U》。在MV中亚莉安娜的新男友Dalton Gomez首次露脸，大方的晒恩爱，认爱了！
《Stuck With U》是一首公益歌曲，在音源公开后将同步募款，所有的收益将娟作教育基金和奖学金，为资助受新冠肺炎疫情影响生活的小孩。这支MV募集了许多粉丝在家隔离的画面，有些人自己跳舞画画、有些人和宠物腻在一起、有些人和家人待在一起、有些人与爱人相拥。
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
New edit up right now for the video. Needed to fix something. Can you find the difference and see who is new? Thank you for all the love and support for @arianagrande and I on #stuckwithu. Proceeds are helping @1strcf . Thanks @sb_projects @alfredoflores @rorykramer @scooterbraun @freddywexler @gianstone @skylerstonestreet @iamwhitphillips
MV中可见Justin Bieber和老婆Hailey Bieber的恩爱画面，包括他们一起运动、散步、拥抱、亲吻。而Ariana Grande抱住了一个男人，在对方怀里撒娇，还抬头送上一吻，恋爱的甜蜜模样，也算公开了恋情。
新闻来源：ETtoday