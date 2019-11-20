2020 Grammy Awards入围出炉！Lizzo 8项提名制霸全场

Advertisement



第62届Grammy Awards入围名单在20日晚间正式公布。「饶舌大女孩」Lizzo以8项入围成为大赢家，两大新人Billie Eilish和Lil Nas X皆以6项入围紧追在后，后起之秀的崛起，看得出西洋乐坛确实正在经历一场「长江后浪推前浪」的动盪。

Lizzo在2019气势如虹，4月发行第三张专辑《Cuz I Love You》，登上美国告示牌Billboard 200第4名，更在9月时，以其中收录的单曲《Truth Hurts》逆袭攻下Billboard Hot 100冠军宝座，成为众人瞩目的焦点。

Billie Eilish和Lil Nas X则都是今年新人王的代表，前者以独特的音乐风格和穿衣时尚，成为不管是大咖歌手或是一线时尚品牌都争相合作的对象，单曲《Bad Guy》更让她成为「第一个21世纪出生的告示牌冠军歌手」。Lil Nas X则是以一首《Old Town Road》蝉联告示牌19周冠军，打破Mariah Carey 23年的纪录。



大赢家Lizzo除了年度新人、年度专辑、年度歌曲和年度制作「四大奖项」全都入围外，同样也被提名最佳R&B表现、最佳流行表演、最佳传统节奏布鲁斯演奏和最佳当代都市专辑。不过名单中另一亮点还有Ariana Grande，今年表现不俗的她首度入围年度专辑大奖，最终获得5项提名。

备受期待的「天后」Taylor Swift与女神卡卡Lady Gaga都在此次葛莱美奖囊获3项入围，让粉丝有点小失望。另外遗憾的是，今年年度歌曲居然没有《Lover》。

至于KPOP粉丝期待、在欧美市场深受欢迎的防弹少年团（BTS）和BLACKPINK，今年则是铩羽而归。

第62届Grammy Awards将在美国时间2020年1月26日，于洛杉矶史坦波中心举行。

第62届葛莱美奖 重要入围名单

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“7,” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always Remember Us This Way” (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” (H.E.R.)

“Lover” (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Spirit,” Beyonce

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Come Home,” Anderson Paak

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

RAP

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was,” 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler the Creator

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

“Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Dreamville

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

“Girls Going Nowhere” (Ashley McBryde)

“it All Comes Out in the Wash” (Miranda Lamert)

“Some of It” (Eric Church)

“Speechless” (Dan and Shay)

新闻来源：ETtoday