高以翔女友事发后悄悄更新IG「我和你终会相遇」 15年挚友毛加恩po长文悼念「I’ll miss you forever」

35岁男星高以翔27日在录制综艺节目《追我吧》过程中不幸猝死，抢救无效。他生前有一位交往3年多的女友Bella苏湘涵，事发后紧急和高以翔经纪人前往浙江，然而一直低调未发声。时隔2天，她悄悄改了Instagram的自介，用一句英文表达对男友的爱。
Bella面对和高以翔天人永隔始终沉默，不只没有发言在镜头前也未曾露面，直到29日，她才默默改了IG简介，写着「Whatever we are…You and I will always collide. （无论如何，我和你终会相遇）」简短的一句话，道尽不舍与伤痛。
1997年生的Bella性格洒脱，热衷各种运动，在毛加恩的介绍下和高以翔一拍即合。
而身为挚友的毛加恩，高以翔原计划29日当婚礼伴郎，如今却成为终生遗憾。在沉淀2天后，毛加恩在婚礼前在个人社交圈写长文悼念好兄弟，回忆2人长达15年的交情，点点滴滴都将永远存在心中「I’ll miss you forever」，同时也曝光高以翔女友合照。
毛加恩PO出和高以翔的合照，他想跟好兄弟说些什么，却不知道该如何开始，在过去的2天里，他试着整理脑海中有关对方的一切，但每当提笔，还是忍不住泪崩。回忆中在15年前，两人都刚搬回来，一见如故，从那刻起他就知道会和高以翔成为好朋友，没想到最后更是亲如家人。
29日是毛加恩的大日子，原本也是由兄弟见证幸福的重要时刻，他想起高以翔几天前才聊起婚宴细节，雀跃地说有多为他高兴，如今只留下遗憾，他伤心地说：「当意识到再也无法见到你，我不知道该如何停止悲伤。」
最后毛加恩想告诉高以翔，「我会永远保留我们之间所有的回忆和照片，你永远存在我的心中，我爱你兄弟，永远怀念你！」
I don’t really know where to begin. I’ve been trying to gather my thoughts for the past two days, but anytime I try to write anything I break down in tears. I wake up sobbing, I’m devastated. A post is not gonna do justice to express the brotherhood, the bond that we made. When I first met you 15 years ago, we both just moved back. I knew from that day forward we would be good friends, but I never expected you to become my family. I always wanted to be like you. When you wore baggy jeans, I wanted you to take me to buy the same pair. When you listened to Trey Songz and Bobby V who I never heard of, I asked you to make me a mixtape too. When you drove a Nissan Cefiro, I got one soon after that. You were the most genuine person I knew, even when you talked to strangers and they would just be shocked you would talk to them and be so down to earth. I could tell you anything and be straightforward about it without your judgement. When you first started your career, I was able to take care of you for a few months, and ever since then you’ve been taking care of me. Tomorrow’s my big day and you’re not here. I don’t know how this pain is gonna stop, realizing I’m not gonna see you again. You just told me a few days ago about a big dinner that was supposed to happen tonight and I was so happy for you. Thank you for loving Tiffany like your sister and me as your brother. I have a ton of stories and pics that I’ll keep as a memory of you. I’ve heard more and more stories from people these two days about your kindness to them and I’m not surprised. You’ll always have a deep place in my heart, and you’re truly irreplaceable. I’ll miss you forever and I love you bro. #GodfreyGao
资料来源：ettoday