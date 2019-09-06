韩国最萌三胞胎毕业了！

韩国超人气「三胞胎」大韩、民国、万岁因为节目《超人回来了》，可爱呆萌的模样受到粉丝喜爱，自2015年从节目退出后，他们的近况便只能从社群网路上得知，近来有网友曝光他们幼稚园毕业当天的影片与照片，3人穿着毕业袍，宋民国更是成为代表上台致词，用低沉嗓音成熟地念出宣言，当初嗷嗷待哺的婴儿已然成了小大人。
7岁的大韩、民国、万岁在日前迎来幼稚园毕业日，3人都穿上黑色毕业袍，肩上还有红色肩披点缀，三胞胎笑得灿烂，而民国也被选为致词代表，稚嫩嗓音已蜕变成低沉的声音，举起宣言本唸道：「我是森林幼儿园毕业生代表宋民国，不知不觉毕业的日子来临，我得上小学了，虽然会害怕，但我会鼓起勇气往前走。」
致词里，民国也不忘感谢爸爸、妈妈，以及上帝让大家在幼稚园相遇，他也这段时间的美好，「谢谢你们4年来的照顾，我会想念你们，珍重再见。」面面俱到的感言，获得掌声，也因此登上热搜，令人赞叹「他真的长大了」。
不过，也有粉丝注意到，宣言本对于民国来说太重了，本子不断往前倒，最后在老师的帮助下，他才能好好地拿着宣言本致词，网友笑翻直呼「为何不给他轻一点的本子」。
新闻来源:Ettoday