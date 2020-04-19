陈茵媺和儿女用心自制蛋糕为陈豪庆生 甜蜜写道：我们非常爱你

陈豪4月16日迎来49岁生日，太太陈茵媺（Aimee）和3子女合力自制了一个生日蛋糕给他。陈茵媺随后在社交圈分享孩子帮忙整蛋糕的片段，二儿Nathan及女儿Camilla帮手弄忌廉花，之后又和大哥Aiden及妈妈一起装饰蛋糕。陈豪收到蛋糕，露出甜入心的笑容。
Aimee说∶“4月16日♡是一个非常特别的日子，我们在家里庆祝了这一天。 我们制作了一个芝士蛋糕，上面放了新鲜的士多啤梨、覆盆子，上面放了自制的蛋白甜饼，然后淋上士多啤梨酱。最后撒上朱古力块，糖粉和新鲜的薄荷叶。向证明‘爱’有声音及有不可抗拒感染力的男人说声生日快乐！我们非常爱你，陈豪！”
April 16th ♡was a very special day and we celebrated it at home. We made a water bathed cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries, raspberries, topped with home made meringue's and drizzled with strawberry sauce. ☆Finally sprinkled chocolate bits, icing sugar and fresh mint leaves. 🎂 Happy birthday to the man who's laughter proves that 'LOVE' has a sound and its irresistibly contagious! we all love you sososo much @moses_chan_ !
资料来源：星洲日报