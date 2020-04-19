主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 陈茵媺和儿女用心自制蛋糕为陈豪庆生 甜蜜写道：我们非常爱你
娱乐 Entertainment明星 Celebrity

陈茵媺和儿女用心自制蛋糕为陈豪庆生 甜蜜写道：我们非常爱你

by Tofu
written by Tofu
陈茵媺和儿女用心自制蛋糕为陈豪庆生 甜蜜写道：我们非常爱你
Advertisement

陈豪4月16日迎来49岁生日，太太陈茵媺（Aimee）和3子女合力自制了一个生日蛋糕给他。陈茵媺随后在社交圈分享孩子帮忙整蛋糕的片段，二儿Nathan及女儿Camilla帮手弄忌廉花，之后又和大哥Aiden及妈妈一起装饰蛋糕。陈豪收到蛋糕，露出甜入心的笑容。

Aimee说∶“4月16日♡是一个非常特别的日子，我们在家里庆祝了这一天。 我们制作了一个芝士蛋糕，上面放了新鲜的士多啤梨、覆盆子，上面放了自制的蛋白甜饼，然后淋上士多啤梨酱。最后撒上朱古力块，糖粉和新鲜的薄荷叶。向证明‘爱’有声音及有不可抗拒感染力的男人说声生日快乐！我们非常爱你，陈豪！”

资料来源：星洲日报

Advertisement

0 留言 comment
0
FacebookWhatsappEmail

You may also like

“我好想你，多希望你还在这里拥我入怀…” 科比妻子Vanessa心碎发文，纪念两人结婚19周年

连换7服！李敏镐《TheKing》首播收视创纪录

舒淇44岁生日　冯德伦晒合照送祝福老婆「永远18岁」

李敏镐金高银主演韩剧《THE KING：永远的君主》今晚开播！三大亮点超期待！

丁当宅家直播庆祝38岁生日 线上万人陪伴

梁静茹携39位大马音乐人合唱，传递正能量致敬前线勇士

《你好妈妈，再见！》杀青后，童星徐宇真剪短头发恢复帅气boy！

告网友损害名誉求偿148万！　李晨败诉「成法院认证渣男」

被节目移花接木成「认爱」…萧敬否认公开与经纪人恋情

“N号房”共犯长相公开 年仅18岁

留言 Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More