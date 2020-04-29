主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 超模吉吉哈蒂德和前One Direction成员赞恩马利克升格当爸妈！女友怀孕已五个月
by Celine
written by Celine
前One Direction成员赞恩马利克（Zayn Malik）去年12月和超模女朋友吉吉哈蒂德（Gigi Hadid）复合，今日就爆出他正式升格当爸爸，吉吉已经怀孕5个月，即将迎来两人第一个爱的结晶！

根据媒体《TMZ》报导，赞恩和吉吉的家人透露吉吉已经怀孕20周（约5个月），现在还不确定孩子的性别，不过两人都很高兴。吉吉哈蒂德最近才在Instagram高调表达赞恩陪她度过25岁生日，还写道：“度过了最甜蜜的25岁”。目前居家隔离期间，两人也一直待在一起。

❣️🍰

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

赞恩和吉吉哈蒂德从2015年开始交往，2018年3月曾分过手，期间一直有传出两人复合的消息，直到2019年12月爆出两人复合，重燃爱的火花。吉吉还很甜蜜地在情人节时于Instagram晒出男朋友的照片，写道：“嘿！情人节”证实复合 。

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019

新闻来源：ETtoday

照片摘自网络。

0 留言 comment
0
