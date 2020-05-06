科比老婆瓦妮莎38岁生日 发现科比生前写给她的信

科比布莱恩特（Kobe Bryant）因意外过世将近四个月后，今日5月6日（当地时间5月5 日）是科比老婆瓦妮莎（Vanessa Bryant）的38岁生日。她在Instagram上传了一张淡黄色信封的照片，发现科比生前写给她的信。
Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish
瓦妮莎在照片底下写道：“昨天我发现了一个信封，上面写着给我一生的挚爱，来自Tu Papi（瓦妮莎对科比的昵称）。我等着生日当天打开这封信，这让我对今天有点期待。科比在封面上放了一张我的照片，上面画家让天生把我托了起来。想念我的挚爱和我的小Mamacita（女儿Gigi的昵称）-我的金牛座女儿。”她还表示很感恩醒来后看见3个可爱的女儿，希望可以一直在一起。
瓦妮莎之后还上传了小她与女儿Capri的合照，表示她长得很像爸爸科比，还让她身穿Gigi的衣服。最后还分享了与三个女儿的合照，谢谢她们准备的花和惊喜。