主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 科比老婆瓦妮莎38岁生日 发现科比生前写给她的信
娱乐 Entertainment明星 Celebrity

科比老婆瓦妮莎38岁生日 发现科比生前写给她的信

by Celine
written by Celine
科比老婆瓦妮莎38岁生日 发现科比生前写给她的信
Advertisement

科比布莱恩特（Kobe Bryant）因意外过世将近四个月后，今日5月6日（当地时间5月5 日）是科比老婆瓦妮莎（Vanessa Bryant）的38岁生日。她在Instagram上传了一张淡黄色信封的照片，发现科比生前写给她的信。

Advertisement

瓦妮莎在照片底下写道：“昨天我发现了一个信封，上面写着给我一生的挚爱，来自Tu Papi（瓦妮莎对科比的昵称）。我等着生日当天打开这封信，这让我对今天有点期待。科比在封面上放了一张我的照片，上面画家让天生把我托了起来。想念我的挚爱和我的小Mamacita（女儿Gigi的昵称）-我的金牛座女儿。”她还表示很感恩醒来后看见3个可爱的女儿，希望可以一直在一起。

瓦妮莎之后还上传了小她与女儿Capri的合照，表示她长得很像爸爸科比，还让她身穿Gigi的衣服。最后还分享了与三个女儿的合照，谢谢她们准备的花和惊喜。

 

Advertisement

0 留言 comment
0
FacebookWhatsappEmail

You may also like

《极限挑战6》释出单人版开箱海报！定档5月10日开播

嘎嘎来了！《这就是街舞》官宣王嘉尔加盟队长阵容

拍《机智的医生生活》曹政奭主动减薪！每集少赚 7万令吉！

阿汤哥挑战“不可能”, 有望冲出地球「上太空拍电影」!

《青春有你2》喻言遭曝14岁混帮派！

「旧爱还是最美」王心凌爆复合富二代男友

猪扬撕破脸抖出「Hebe、张韶涵爆不合」　

萧敬腾爆求婚经纪人「MARRY ME」道具曝光！　

自己的音乐自己做 | 4位全方位Kpop歌手 | Chapters

孔刘 李栋旭CP暖心为鬼怪新娘金高银送上应援！

留言 Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More