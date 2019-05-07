主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 梅根王妃产下男婴 哈里王子向媒体官宣喜讯：一个非常健康的儿子
娱乐 Entertainment新闻 News明星 Celebrity

梅根王妃产下男婴 哈里王子向媒体官宣喜讯：一个非常健康的儿子

by Tofu
written by Tofu
梅根王妃产下男婴 哈里王子向媒体官宣喜讯：一个非常健康的儿子
Advertisement

英国哈里王子与妻子梅根的官方Instagram账号发布消息，宣布梅根顺利生下第一个孩子，是一名重7磅3盎司(约6.5斤)的男婴。消息称，目前梅根和婴儿都处于健康状态。

美国有线电视新闻网(CNN)最新消息称，在喜讯公布后，哈里王子接受媒体采访，发表了自己的激动与喜悦之情。

哈里王子说到：“我非常激动地宣布，今早，梅根和我有了一个儿子，一个非常健康的儿子。婴儿和孩子妈妈都干的棒极了。这是我能想象到的，最奇妙的经历。女人如何做这种事情(生孩子)我没法理解，但我们都非常激动，也非常感谢来自所有人的爱与支持。这非常美妙，我只是想和大家分享这一美好。”

据报道，这是梅根生下的第一个孩子，这个孩子在出生后成为英国王位的第7顺位继承人。

 

资料来源：环球网

Advertisement

0 留言 comment
0
FacebookWhatsappEmail

You may also like

2019流行音乐全金榜      王心凌、王力宏抱走3大奖

《蜘蛛侠：英雄远征》最新预告大爆雷！延续《复仇者联盟4：终局之战》

死亡调查结果出炉！5大导因致死冯伟衷

茜拉与老公举办迎婴宴 开心官宣宝宝性别：是儿子！

《妈妈好》黎明姨告别电影作 530双亲节感动上线

粉丝发力！《Avengers：Endgame》荣登史上票房第二！

王源首曝女友理想型！

钢铁侠和雷神带孩子的区别 你比较爱哪款爸爸

戏里戏外宠妻的钢铁人 因妻子一句话 改变了一生！

准备吃喜糖！杜海涛《少年可期》自曝 今年将与沈梦辰结婚！

留言 Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More