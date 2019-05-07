梅根王妃产下男婴 哈里王子向媒体官宣喜讯：一个非常健康的儿子

英国哈里王子与妻子梅根的官方Instagram账号发布消息，宣布梅根顺利生下第一个孩子，是一名重7磅3盎司(约6.5斤)的男婴。消息称，目前梅根和婴儿都处于健康状态。
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
美国有线电视新闻网(CNN)最新消息称，在喜讯公布后，哈里王子接受媒体采访，发表了自己的激动与喜悦之情。
哈里王子说到：“我非常激动地宣布，今早，梅根和我有了一个儿子，一个非常健康的儿子。婴儿和孩子妈妈都干的棒极了。这是我能想象到的，最奇妙的经历。女人如何做这种事情(生孩子)我没法理解，但我们都非常激动，也非常感谢来自所有人的爱与支持。这非常美妙，我只是想和大家分享这一美好。”
据报道，这是梅根生下的第一个孩子，这个孩子在出生后成为英国王位的第7顺位继承人。
