李宗伟退役后兑现「带老婆度蜜月」承诺 甜蜜放闪：那些年欠你的，我会用余生慢慢还

In my life, I thought no one loves me more than myself. However, when I saw how she broke down when I was diagnosed with cancer, I knew I’m blessed that I have someone who loves me more than myself. I told myself not to give up and now, literally, my heart beats only because of her. If not for her, I would have lost the motivation to fight on. Everyday now with the most beautiful lady in my life is counted as a blessing in life. 一年前的这个时候,我正在和癌症作战,而她为了我为了孩子为了这个家日夜不休;一年后,一切雨过天晴,我牵着她的小手来到了马尔代夫,一切就像梦一场。 这些年我都在忙,从来没有抬头看看原来天这么蓝,现在终于有时间实现我给她的承诺,在碧海蓝天下安安静静的过过二人世界,那些年欠你的,我会用我的余生一点一点慢慢还。 #longawaitedhoneymoon