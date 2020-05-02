李宗伟甜晒全家福为老婆庆生 甜蜜告白：答应你往后余生每年陪你度过

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement



A long long time ago, there was this budak mentah kurus kering, umur 15 tahun, naik bus from Penang to KL for badminton competition. Penuh semangat to prove his worth, trying to barge his way into the national team set up. Little he knew in his first outing, he could only enter for mix double category, not his favored single category. Nevertheless, he was so pumped up to do well. Entering the hall to warm up, he was really focus. Eyes only on the title. Nothing else. Dlm otak nak menang jer, taktik lawan, strategi, wind draft, hall conditions, court sebelah maner lagi "Ong", dan pesanan motivasi coach. Hell, all those mental preparation went masok longkang when he saw a 14 years old girl wakil Selangor. Cara dia jalan masok court, stretching, warm up… So elegant, so pretty! Lemah terus lutut itu budak Penang. Nak mintak phone number but she was well protected by her sister and parents. He figured, the only way to win her attention was to win on court. In that competition, every smash, drop, dive, chop performed were to impress her and everytime he scores his eyes curi² scanned around hoping she was watching. The budak mentah is me, the angel in court of course is my wife @wongmewchoo. Happy birthday my dereast wife, my definition of perfection. I’m just so blessed to know you and be with you every since. To many birthdays to come. Thanks for everything. 那一年我15岁，第一次代表槟州到吉隆坡打比赛，还记得当时我是打混双，那场赛事还有谁一起比赛我几乎不记得了，但是却有一个女孩悄悄的走进了我的世界。 那次之后我就再也没有见过她，直到我进入国家队，上课的时候这个女孩就坐在我的前面，机会来了，经常性的我会'不小心' 忘记带东西，有时候笔，有时候书，总是找借口和她说话，但，她的家教很严格父母、姐姐经常在身边，我知道要真正得到她的注意，我只能在球场上证明自己！这招果然有效，哈哈！ 在国家队的日子，忙着比赛我错过了几次帮你庆生的机会，不过，我答应你往后余生每一年一定会陪你度过这个特别的日子。生日快乐，孩子的妈，我的爱人❤️