新冠确诊球员Rudy Gobert发文道歉：希望我能成为警示

被确诊新冠的NBA爵士队中锋Rudy Gobert今天通过IG公开道歉，表示自己不知道被感染了，希望自己的故事能成为警示，“让每个人都严肃对待它（新冠病毒）”。
当地时间3月12日，Rudy Gobert的新冠检测结果呈阳性，并成为NBA第一例新冠。今天，爵士的米切尔也被确诊，而且报道称爵士球员在私底下抱怨Rudy Gobert对新冠病毒满不在乎，对于联盟的防疫政策，Rudy Gobert也一直采取漠视的态度，就在几天前的赛前新闻发布会上，Rudy Gobert在接受完采访后还故意起身用手去触摸了面前的每一个麦克风。
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
13日，Rudy Gobert通过IG写了一段长文并公开道歉：“自从被确诊之后，我的情绪经历了许多。最多的是恐惧，焦虑和羞愧。”Rudy Gobert写道，“首先也是最重要的一点，我希望向那些可能被我危及到的人公开道歉。当时，我都不知道自己被感染了。我太大意，没有任何借口。我希望我的故事能成为警示，并让每个人都严肃对待它。再次感谢。我鼓励每个人都能保持安全和健康。”
