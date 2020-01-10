好期待！《Birds of Prey》正式预告推出啦！

Advertisement



“小丑女”Margot Robbie新片《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》在今天凌晨12点多发布正式预告，清楚道出故事轮廓！

影片一开始强调故事始于“跟小丑分手”，以及后来她遇上高谭市其他需要解放的女子的故事，而Ewan McGregor饰演的大反派“黑面具”首度以“戴上黑面具”的造型曝光。

DC电影《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》讲述小丑女Harley Quinn下定决心要斩断烂桃花重新活出自我的时候，却遇上了一椿曲折离奇的钻石失窃案，让最自恋的大坏蛋Roman Sionis ，和他的得力助手萨斯，在高谭市翻天覆地的追捕一个名叫卡丝的小神偷。

《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》由导演阎羽茜执导，她是DC第一位华裔女导演。据悉，《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》预料将会2月6日上映。

新闻摘自: ettoday

照片摘自网络