好期待！《Birds of Prey》正式预告推出啦！

by Bryan 帝琰
“小丑女”Margot Robbie新片《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》在今天凌晨12点多发布正式预告，清楚道出故事轮廓！

影片一开始强调故事始于“跟小丑分手”，以及后来她遇上高谭市其他需要解放的女子的故事，而Ewan McGregor饰演的大反派“黑面具”首度以“戴上黑面具”的造型曝光。

DC电影《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》讲述小丑女Harley Quinn下定决心要斩断烂桃花重新活出自我的时候，却遇上了一椿曲折离奇的钻石失窃案，让最自恋的大坏蛋Roman Sionis ，和他的得力助手萨斯，在高谭市翻天覆地的追捕一个名叫卡丝的小神偷。

《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》由导演阎羽茜执导，她是DC第一位华裔女导演。据悉，《Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn》预料将会2月6日上映。

新闻摘自: ettoday

照片摘自网络

