主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 复仇者联盟变成性感女郎，尺度暴表！
娱乐 Entertainment明星 Celebrity

复仇者联盟变成性感女郎，尺度暴表！

by Vicky 丽盈
written by Vicky 丽盈
复仇者联盟变成性感女郎，尺度暴表！
Advertisement

新冠肺炎让许多人有了更多被迫待在家里的时间，这也激发了不少艺术家缴出了许多全新创作。一位出生于波兰、居住在美国俄勒冈州的男性绘师David Talaski-Brown就以一系列DC、Marvel男性超级英雄的性感写真创作绘图爆红了！

David发想：「如果让那些超Man的超级英雄变身成美国经典写真女郎的风格，那么画面会变得如何？」因此他融入了Marvel和DC知名的超级英雄男演员脸蛋，将水行侠、寒冬战士等更多男性超英都变身为血脉喷张的「美国性感女郎」风！

以上这些有趣的漫威男性超英性感写真创作，都是来自男性绘师 David Talaski-Brown 之手，喜欢这系列的朋友不妨也可以前往他的 IG 欣赏更多绘图，并点赞支持一下！

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Whoo! What a morning! It’s been absolutely nuts! First of all, I just wanna say how thankful and overwhelmed I am by response to this shop opening. Never ever expected everything to go so fast. I by fast, I mean in a blink. You guys are awesome! . I’m so sorry the shop is being closed far sooner than I advertised. This was very unexpected. I usually pad to avoid sellout, and I padded more than ever before and they still sold out. Also want to apologize to everyone who was attempting to order near the end and couldn’t. I had a payment freeze(which was also a first) on my shop and had to shut down the remaining listings to figure it out. . I’m going leave the shop closed for the rest of the weekend as I don’t think I can fulfill anymore orders than I already have. Again I’m so sorry to everyone who wasn’t able to get one this time. I’ll be doing another sale in the near future.

A post shared by David Talaski (@davidtalaskidraws) on

新闻来源：HK01

Advertisement

0 留言 comment
0
FacebookWhatsappEmail

You may also like

《亲爱的，热爱的》续集即将开拍？男主换成胡一天，李现杨紫将客串？

EXO D.O确定出演《与神同行》第三和第四部！

效力16年！杨秀惠发文宣布离开TVB：之后会继续努力照顾好家庭和生意

林宥嘉爱女Pippi满月大派礼盒！圆滚大眼睛的正面照曝光！

美到逆天的木村拓哉女儿心美和光希家中运动被赞很Fit！7000尺豪宅一并曝光！

张柏芝为二儿子庆生 首晒3个儿子同框照！网友直呼：Quintus越大越像谢霆锋

《降魔的2.0》剧透｜马国明离魂身死　只有一招能“返生”

杨幂遭变态偷拍裤底！还在网上分享！

《青春有你2》总决赛直播定档！

郑俊英崔钟勋性侵案上诉得直！双双都获得减刑！

留言 Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More