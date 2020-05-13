复仇者联盟变成性感女郎，尺度暴表！

新冠肺炎让许多人有了更多被迫待在家里的时间，这也激发了不少艺术家缴出了许多全新创作。一位出生于波兰、居住在美国俄勒冈州的男性绘师David Talaski-Brown就以一系列DC、Marvel男性超级英雄的性感写真创作绘图爆红了！
David发想：「如果让那些超Man的超级英雄变身成美国经典写真女郎的风格，那么画面会变得如何？」因此他融入了Marvel和DC知名的超级英雄男演员脸蛋，将水行侠、寒冬战士等更多男性超英都变身为血脉喷张的「美国性感女郎」风！
以上这些有趣的漫威男性超英性感写真创作，都是来自男性绘师 David Talaski-Brown 之手，喜欢这系列的朋友不妨也可以前往他的 IG 欣赏更多绘图，并点赞支持一下！
新闻来源：HK01