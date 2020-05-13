复仇者联盟变成性感女郎，尺度暴表！

View this post on Instagram

Whoo! What a morning! It’s been absolutely nuts! First of all, I just wanna say how thankful and overwhelmed I am by response to this shop opening. Never ever expected everything to go so fast. I by fast, I mean in a blink. You guys are awesome! . I’m so sorry the shop is being closed far sooner than I advertised. This was very unexpected. I usually pad to avoid sellout, and I padded more than ever before and they still sold out. Also want to apologize to everyone who was attempting to order near the end and couldn’t. I had a payment freeze(which was also a first) on my shop and had to shut down the remaining listings to figure it out. . I’m going leave the shop closed for the rest of the weekend as I don’t think I can fulfill anymore orders than I already have. Again I’m so sorry to everyone who wasn’t able to get one this time. I’ll be doing another sale in the near future.