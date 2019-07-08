哈里王子长子Archie正式接受洗礼！与家族成员拍全家福

英国哈里王子（Prince Harry）与妻子梅根（Meghan Markle）的长子为阿奇（Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor）7日正式受洗，并与父母、查尔斯王储夫妻、威廉王子夫妻一起拍下全家福照。
英国皇室透过哈里王子与梅根王妃官方社交帐号宣布，阿奇在7日于私人教堂内完成受洗。照片中也出现查尔斯王储和妻子卡米拉、梅根的母亲以及威廉王子与凯特夫妻等家族成员。伊丽莎白女王和蒙巴顿公爵则因先前就计划好的度假行程缺席。
这也是阿奇小王子曝光在世人面前的“第一张正面彩色照片”，因此不少网友发现：“哇，原来阿奇跟爸爸一样，都是红发。”
另外，黛安娜王妃的两位姐姐（后排左三、四）也受邀参加，让部分网友感动说：“两个王子一直到现在都没有忘记妈妈娘家的人。”
此外阿奇受洗时所穿的礼袍也大有来头，他穿着和堂哥乔治、路易以及堂姐夏洛特一样的缎面蕾丝受洗袍。这款礼袍最早在1841年打造，从女王的大女儿开始就穿这套礼袍受洗。直到2004年女王委托手工复制了这件珍品，并延续了这项传统，过去的十一年来一直由皇室婴儿穿著。
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge attended the Christening. Photograph 1 was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Seated (L – R): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge Standing (L – R): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, The Duke of Cambridge This second photograph of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archie was taken in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle. 📷 Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal
资料来源：新浪娱乐