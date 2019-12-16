向好友作最后告别，毛加恩公开9分钟影片纪念高以翔~

As his loyal and caring fans, we loved Godfrey for his charming looks and humble attitude, a glowing superstar in every movie, drama, event, or photoshoot that he appeared in. To his parents, Godfrey was a loving son who took his family on trips and included them in his work and lifestyle. As his friends, we were also naturally drawn to love him, but for his genuine character, his kindness, his generosity, but mostly his personality, which we saw so many angles of during his 35 years on this earth. He could be goofy yet so dreamy at the same time, I’m not sure how. Any gathering we had that he showed up to, ultimately upgraded our coolness factor to another level. This video shows just a portion of the friendships built because of him, from Vancouver to Taipei to Shanghai. Thank you to everyone that helped cherish this moment as a tribute to our beloved homie. We will continue to carry on his legacy, and remember the good times this angel blessed us with. It’s not goodbye when you know you will see each other again one day. #godfreygao #restinHeaven #高飛 #天堂見

