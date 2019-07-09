主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 【多图】Rihanna最新杂志封面手拿团扇穿“唐装” 中国风十足！
【多图】Rihanna最新杂志封面手拿团扇穿“唐装” 中国风十足！

by Tofu
【多图】Rihanna最新杂志封面手拿团扇穿“唐装” 中国风十足！
“山东天后”蕾哈娜Rihanna近日因“中国风”登上了微博热搜！《时尚芭莎》在官方微博曝光了杂志八月（上）封面，主角是蕾哈娜。封面中蕾哈娜身穿Jean Paul Gaultier荧光绿不对称剪裁连衣裙，通过陈漫强大的后期制作，封面背景添加了舞狮、彩蝶等元素，正因此，这张封面被网友定义为“中国风”，#蕾哈娜中国风封面#话题火速上热搜，这个中西合璧实在太美了！

