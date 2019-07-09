娱乐 Entertainment明星 Celebrity 【多图】Rihanna最新杂志封面手拿团扇穿“唐装” 中国风十足！ by Tofu 9 July 2019 written by Tofu 9 July 2019 Advertisement “山东天后”蕾哈娜Rihanna近日因“中国风”登上了微博热搜！《时尚芭莎》在官方微博曝光了杂志八月（上）封面，主角是蕾哈娜。封面中蕾哈娜身穿Jean Paul Gaultier荧光绿不对称剪裁连衣裙，通过陈漫强大的后期制作，封面背景添加了舞狮、彩蝶等元素，正因此，这张封面被网友定义为“中国风”，#蕾哈娜中国风封面#话题火速上热搜，这个中西合璧实在太美了！ Advertisement Advertisement Entertainment 0 留言 comment 0 FacebookWhatsappEmail Tofu previous post 《恋与制作人》确定拍动画！ next post 香水那么多种，你买对了吗？ You may also like 《玩命关头9》2大影后回归！ 9 July 2019 《恋与制作人》确定拍动画！ 9 July 2019 古天乐要结婚了？对象是她！ 9 July 2019 Justin Bieber和Hailey Bieber结婚週年齐齐晒恩爱 8 July 2019 哈里王子长子Archie正式接受洗礼！与家族成员拍全家福 8 July 2019 《花木兰》首支预告出炉了！（内附影片） 8 July 2019 2岁小海绵机场凶Baby「妳要去哪？」 8 July 2019 胡杏儿宣布二胎得子喜讯，儿子取名“Ryan” 6 July 2019 Bigbang成员TOP将在今午退伍！ 6 July 2019 《白色强人》到底有什么好看？ 5 July 2019 留言 Leave a Comment 取消回复 Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.