主页 Home 视频 One TV 【吃饱饱】彭厨@Sunway Velocity－带你吃最正宗的湖南湘菜
视频 One TV吃饱饱

【吃饱饱】彭厨@Sunway Velocity－带你吃最正宗的湖南湘菜

by Sean 祥祥
written by Sean 祥祥
【吃饱饱】彭厨@Sunway Velocity－带你吃最正宗的湖南湘菜
Advertisement

新年倒数两个星期就要到了啵！还不知道要去哪里吃团圆饭的你，这次一定要带一家大小、亲戚“彭”友来尝试，这家在“红到不行”＋人气超旺的超正宗湖南湘菜 彭厨 啦～～～

除了有多道获得金奖的菜肴等着你，这里的调味就适合偏重口味的朋友啦！而且师傅严谨把关的新鲜食材，都是先到才有口福吃上的哟～

Advertisement

#OneFM #music #entertainment #Jiakbaba #中国料理 #湖南 #湘菜 #彭厨

Advertisement

0 留言 comment
0
FacebookWhatsappEmail

佛系更新影片版主 | 更多影片前往Youtube频道 One TV !

You may also like

【一起How好玩】李荣浩歌词念一念

#MorningKakiSoDrama 喝茶炒热气氛小游戏

「夏日丁丁茶」- 《快乐数不清》acoustic版

【一起How好玩】打戏不简单！需要胆量摸XX!?

【吃饱饱】[email protected] Imbi闹市隐密森系咖啡厅

【一起How好玩】闯入学院突击包包2.0 突击U大生包包特辑 #街访实测

【吃饱饱】挑战RM50在弘大夜市吃出平靓正！

【吃饱饱】[email protected] Kit－网红打卡咖啡厅

One FM 2020贺岁 【快乐数不清】完整MV

《夏日丁丁茶》We Wish You a Merry Christmas x 丁A组合...

留言 Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More