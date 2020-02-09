主页 Home #OneLittleThing生活 Lifestyle 「KL异国料理餐厅」情人节限定套餐就选这5家！
「KL异国料理餐厅」情人节限定套餐就选这5家！

written by Vicky 丽盈
2月14日西方情人节快到啦！情侣们想好去什么餐厅庆祝了吗？
还没订和还没想到的男朋友们，大家不妨来点不一样的东西，考虑下异国料理餐厅吧！让情侣们不用出国也能感受异国情调，还能以优惠价享受情人节限定套餐！(❤ ω ❤) 不废话，立马告诉你有哪间餐厅啦~

1【El Cerdo】
El Cerdo是一家主打全猪料理的西班牙餐厅，装潢浪漫有格调，Piglet烤西班牙黑猪更是必点美食！

值得一提的是，对于西班牙人来说切猪是一种仪式，同时还可以许愿，只要切三段，那愿望就会成真。情侣们来这儿享用美食，还可以许愿感觉就意义非凡呀！

营业时间：星期一至日 12:00–14:30, 18:00–22:30（除星期六12:00–14:30 营业而已）
营业地址：43&45 Changkat Bukit Bintang,50200 Kuala Lumpur.
2【Nobu Kuala Lumpur】
喜欢吃日本餐的朋友就去位于KLCC Tower 3 56楼的高级日本餐厅 NOBU吧！

NOBU环境优美，除了有柔情的音乐伴奏着之外，你还可以从56楼高处往外看，欣赏怡人的夜景。接着，再细心的品尝由日本师傅精心烹调出来的美味餐点，气氛满分啊！

营业时间：星期一至日 12:00 – 14:00, 18:00 – 22:30
营业地址：Level 56, Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

