「KL异国料理餐厅」情人节限定套餐就选这5家！

View this post on Instagram

Love #pork? Here a spread worthy of a king (and his entourage🤣) 🤴👸🏻🕺🏻💃🏻 Mixed spanish Ham Platter to start,… …followed by our all time favourite "Marinated Pork Shoulder Steak, grilled on lava stone",… #porkribs we hear you say?? On the left in this pic sit our Oven-Roasted Iberico Ribs 🤤… …need some Carbs of course! Our Seafood Paella hits the spot, prepared traditionally with a healthy amount of saffron & original Bomba rice!… Not to forget our NO 1 House specialty: COCHINILLO AL ESTILO SEGOVIANO, spanish style Roasted Suckling pig served with baby potatoes and white wine sauce, hmmm… …Got a celebration going on? Fret not, book your table in advance and we bake a cake for you ON THE HOUSE! 🤗🎂 So if you are looking for a place to celebrate your next special occasion we look forward to #pigout with you🤗🐽💖 . #elcerdokl #porkilicious #porkporn #feast #spanishcuisine #serranoham #ibericoham #ibericoribs #paella #seafoodpaella #porkchops #whereisthebacon #SUCKLINGPIG #homecooked #omnomnom #nonhalal #familyfeast #specialdinner #eatdrinkkl #bestrestaurants #bestrestaurantsmalaysia #onthetable #chefsofinstagram #piggingout #kualalumpur #birthdayfeast

A post shared by El Cerdo KL (@elcerdokl) on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT