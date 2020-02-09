「KL异国料理餐厅」情人节限定套餐就选这5家！

2月14日西方情人节快到啦！情侣们想好去什么餐厅庆祝了吗？
还没订和还没想到的男朋友们，大家不妨来点不一样的东西，考虑下异国料理餐厅吧！让情侣们不用出国也能感受异国情调，还能以优惠价享受情人节限定套餐！(❤ ω ❤) 不废话，立马告诉你有哪间餐厅啦~
1【El Cerdo】
El Cerdo是一家主打全猪料理的西班牙餐厅，装潢浪漫有格调，Piglet烤西班牙黑猪更是必点美食！
Love #pork? Here a spread worthy of a king (and his entourage🤣) 🤴👸🏻🕺🏻💃🏻 Mixed spanish Ham Platter to start,… …followed by our all time favourite "Marinated Pork Shoulder Steak, grilled on lava stone",… #porkribs we hear you say?? On the left in this pic sit our Oven-Roasted Iberico Ribs 🤤… …need some Carbs of course! Our Seafood Paella hits the spot, prepared traditionally with a healthy amount of saffron & original Bomba rice!… Not to forget our NO 1 House specialty: COCHINILLO AL ESTILO SEGOVIANO, spanish style Roasted Suckling pig served with baby potatoes and white wine sauce, hmmm… …Got a celebration going on? Fret not, book your table in advance and we bake a cake for you ON THE HOUSE! 🤗🎂 So if you are looking for a place to celebrate your next special occasion we look forward to #pigout with you🤗🐽💖 . #elcerdokl #porkilicious #porkporn #feast #spanishcuisine #serranoham #ibericoham #ibericoribs #paella #seafoodpaella #porkchops #whereisthebacon #SUCKLINGPIG #homecooked #omnomnom #nonhalal #familyfeast #specialdinner #eatdrinkkl #bestrestaurants #bestrestaurantsmalaysia #onthetable #chefsofinstagram #piggingout #kualalumpur #birthdayfeast
值得一提的是，对于西班牙人来说切猪是一种仪式，同时还可以许愿，只要切三段，那愿望就会成真。情侣们来这儿享用美食，还可以许愿感觉就意义非凡呀！
营业时间：星期一至日 12:00–14:30, 18:00–22:30（除星期六12:00–14:30 营业而已）
营业地址：43&45 Changkat Bukit Bintang,50200 Kuala Lumpur.
2【Nobu Kuala Lumpur】
喜欢吃日本餐的朋友就去位于KLCC Tower 3 56楼的高级日本餐厅 NOBU吧！
Gorgeous oak wood interiors, caramel colours and all with a sky view of KLCC… does it get any better than this? Book a table with us at Nobu Kuala Lumpur and let us make your date even more special than you could imagine. Experience this sensation yourself! 😊 #nobukl #nobu #nobumalaysia #nobuworldwide #noburestaurant #omnomnomnom #f52grams #japanesefood #tasty #eatdrinkKL
NOBU环境优美，除了有柔情的音乐伴奏着之外，你还可以从56楼高处往外看，欣赏怡人的夜景。接着，再细心的品尝由日本师傅精心烹调出来的美味餐点，气氛满分啊！
营业时间：星期一至日 12:00 – 14:00, 18:00 – 22:30
营业地址：Level 56, Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
