「圣诞节奇迹的礼物」王阳明老婆蔡诗芸生了！甜晒一家三口温馨照

我和Dizzy非常幸福的想要和大家正式宣布 我們懷孕了! 很期待與我老婆進入人生下一個階段 迫不及待見到我們的小寶貝 Dizzy and I are so blessed and so happy to officially announce: We are pregnant! We are so excited to enter this new chapter of our lives. Dizzy and I can’t wait to meet our little one!