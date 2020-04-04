《Lean On Me》传奇歌手Bill Withers病逝 享寿81岁

演唱《Ain’t No Sunshine》和《Lean On Me》等隽永金曲的美国传奇音乐人比尔威德斯（Bill Withers）的家属表示，比尔威德斯因心脏并发症病逝，享寿81岁。
威瑟斯的妻子、儿女发表声明，证实他于3月30日病逝于美国洛杉矶。虽然心痛，但家属仍安慰粉丝：「他的音乐永远属于全世界，在这个艰困的时刻，我们祈祷他的音乐能给予粉丝慰藉和娱乐，让他们能牵紧所爱之人。」
比尔威瑟斯将近40岁才开始制作音乐，1971年受唱片公司赏识、推出专辑《Just as I Am》，以主打单曲《Ain’t No Sunshine》走红。比尔威德斯充满磁性的嗓音定义了70年代灵魂乐，曾多次获葛莱美奖（Grammy Awards）肯定。但因与唱片公司理念不合，1985年自行终结音乐事业，之后除了重制已发行歌曲之外，不再录制新作品，然他依旧是许多歌迷心中的经典人物。
歌手John Legend、Justin Timberlake等人都在个人社交圈发合照哀悼，致敬这位音乐传奇人物。
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Bill Withers and I when we celebrated his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He hadn't sung in public for many years but he joined me and Stevie for "Lean on Me". Thank you for the inspiration and the memories, Bill. Everyone, take the time to explore his catalog today. What an incredible songwriter/storyteller.
View this post on Instagram
You will always be one of my biggest idols. You taught me so much about how to keep it simple and real. I felt such a kinship with you even before we met. Your words and melodies… the chords that accompanied them… they reached into my soul and spoke to me so deeply. That’s what your music did. It brought so many of us closer to you and to each other. And, to actually know you was truly something special. You shined a light that was so unique and warm. I looked up to you the same way I looked up to my Poppa… and he was my favorite human in the world. You have always been one of the greatest and will forever be. I will miss your jokes and I will never forget your advice to me about music… “How does it make you FEEL? That’s the only question you have to answer.”⠀ ⠀ Rip Mr. Withers. One of a kind.⠀ ⠀ Ps. Swipe over to get a glimpse of the jokester he was. A little backstory: he led a songwriters discussion with Max, Shellback and myself and took the time out to put together a story and made us all think it was from a real bio. Who does that?? Only Mr. Bill.
资料来源：ettoday、嘘星闻