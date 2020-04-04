主页 Home #OneLittleThing娱乐 Entertainment 《Lean On Me》传奇歌手Bill Withers病逝 享寿81岁
娱乐 Entertainment明星 Celebrity

《Lean On Me》传奇歌手Bill Withers病逝 享寿81岁

by Tofu
written by Tofu
《Lean On Me》传奇歌手Bill Withers病逝 享寿81岁
Advertisement

演唱《Ain’t No Sunshine》和《Lean On Me》等隽永金曲的美国传奇音乐人比尔威德斯（Bill Withers）的家属表示，比尔威德斯因心脏并发症病逝，享寿81岁。

威瑟斯的妻子、儿女发表声明，证实他于3月30日病逝于美国洛杉矶。虽然心痛，但家属仍安慰粉丝：「他的音乐永远属于全世界，在这个艰困的时刻，我们祈祷他的音乐能给予粉丝慰藉和娱乐，让他们能牵紧所爱之人。」

比尔威瑟斯将近40岁才开始制作音乐，1971年受唱片公司赏识、推出专辑《Just as I Am》，以主打单曲《Ain’t No Sunshine》走红。比尔威德斯充满磁性的嗓音定义了70年代灵魂乐，曾多次获葛莱美奖（Grammy Awards）肯定。但因与唱片公司理念不合，1985年自行终结音乐事业，之后除了重制已发行歌曲之外，不再录制新作品，然他依旧是许多歌迷心中的经典人物。

歌手John Legend、Justin Timberlake等人都在个人社交圈发合照哀悼，致敬这位音乐传奇人物。

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

Bill Withers and I when we celebrated his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He hadn't sung in public for many years but he joined me and Stevie for "Lean on Me". Thank you for the inspiration and the memories, Bill. Everyone, take the time to explore his catalog today. What an incredible songwriter/storyteller.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

View this post on Instagram

You will always be one of my biggest idols. You taught me so much about how to keep it simple and real. I felt such a kinship with you even before we met. Your words and melodies… the chords that accompanied them… they reached into my soul and spoke to me so deeply. That’s what your music did. It brought so many of us closer to you and to each other. And, to actually know you was truly something special. You shined a light that was so unique and warm. I looked up to you the same way I looked up to my Poppa… and he was my favorite human in the world. You have always been one of the greatest and will forever be. I will miss your jokes and I will never forget your advice to me about music… “How does it make you FEEL? That’s the only question you have to answer.”⠀ ⠀ Rip Mr. Withers. One of a kind.⠀ ⠀ Ps. Swipe over to get a glimpse of the jokester he was. A little backstory: he led a songwriters discussion with Max, Shellback and myself and took the time out to put together a story and made us all think it was from a real bio. Who does that?? Only Mr. Bill.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

 

资料来源：ettoday、嘘星闻

Advertisement

0 留言 comment
0
FacebookWhatsappEmail

You may also like

“没有人永远年轻，但是永远有人年轻”，盘点十大高评分青春校园剧

Fight As One！陈奕迅、蔡依林合唱公益歌曲，携手抗疫！

韩国出现首位艺人确诊新冠肺炎病例！男子团体SUPERNOVA成员！

前KARA成员姜智英拍剧完毕回家的路上遇交通意外！对方竟然是酒后驾驶！

《致我们》系列之《致我们甜甜的小美满》定档！4月10日甜蜜上线

《周游记》宣传不到位 周杰伦发文怒怼Netflix

《青春有你2》孔雪儿遭爆是「人气男偶像的小三」　公司回应：会提告

【N号房】赵主彬「性奴名单」点名10女艺人！ 韩政府宣布为受害者提供经济援助

梁咏琪晒15岁美照「一头瀑布黑长发」网看呆：好正

陈茵媺39岁生日！陈豪送花献吻 甜晒幸福庆生照

留言 Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More